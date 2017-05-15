Actor Powers Boothe Passes Away At The Age Of 68

Beloved actor Powers Boothe, best known for his roles in Sin City and The Avengers has passed away yesterday morning at the age of 68. According to his agent, the man died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home of natural causes.

Boothe played Senator Roark in “Sin City” and its sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” and also had a smaller role in “The Avengers.”

In addition, he also played Gideon Malick for eleven episodes on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Powers Boothe was pretty involved in comic book series and movies and also worked as a voice actor in the animated “Justice League” series in which he voiced Gorilla Grodd and Red Tornado.

Despite being best known for his roles in the genre, the actor has also played a variety of roles including former Mayor Lamar Wyatt on 26 episodes of the country drama “Nashville,” as well as Judge “Wall” Hatflied on “Hatfields And McCoys.”

He has also played Cy Tolliver on “Deadwood” and Vice President Daniels on “24.”

On Sunday, actor Beau Bridges took to social media to make the news of Boothe’s death known to his fans.

“It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband.”

Back in 1980, the late actor was awarded an Emmy for his role as the infamous cult leader Jim Jones in “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.”

His representatives have announced that a private service is going to take place in Texas, his place of provenience.

A memorial in his honor will also be organized at a future date.

R.I.P. Powers Boothe.