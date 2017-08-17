Actor From Twin Peaks Jeremy Lindholm Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Beat A Woman With A Baseball Bat!

An actor who was once on the show, Twin Peaks: The Return, was arrested for attempted second-degree-murder after he allegedly hit a woman with a baseball bat. In a report from the Police Department of Spokane, Washington, officers responded to a call on 5:40 PM Wednesday for an assault.

In the call, the person claimed the actor was attacking a woman with a baseball bat.

When the police arrived at the location, Lindholm was leaving the back of the venue with the bat in his hand.

He “quickly gave up,” when the officers confronted him behind the building and was taken into custody shortly after.

It looks like Jeremy won’t stand a chance in court, due to the cops obtaining surveillance footage which showed an “extremely violent assault perpetrated by Lindholm.”

After the police department interviewed both the victim and the witnesses, it appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

If that isn’t bad enough, police officers have reason to believe that his intent was to kill.

As for the state of the victim, the woman suffered bad injuries, but fortunately, was not in a state where her life was in danger.

It was certainly a bad day for anybody who is associated with the disgraced actor.

However, the agency who represented Jeremy remained classy and didn’t say anything bad about their former client.

According to People Magazine who obtained a statement from Jeremy’s agency, the company stated even though the crimes were egregious, their interactions with Jeremy were always courteous and professional.

MAM was horrified to hear of the news, and their thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim as well as the perpetrator.

On the 5th of August, Lindholm shared a photo on Twitter of himself standing beside a TV urging people to watch the latest episode of Twin Peaks, in which he appears in the series. It looks like Jeremy won’t be performing in the TV production anytime soon!