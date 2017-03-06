Actor Don Cheadle Accuses Donald Trump Of Using The ‘N’ Word!

Don Cheadle has recently accused President Donald Trump of using a racial slur around a friend’s father!

The actor has been openly against the current leader of the free world, and on Saturday, he revealed that his apparent dislike for Trump started because he allegedly used the n-word around one of his friend’s dad during a gold match.

“Hated him since he asked my friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ever ‘f—ed a n—er…’ Did it for me…” the Iron Man star tweeted in response to a follower posting the following message:

[email protected] I’ve been following you since you made me laugh with that political boat posing reply. You were Trump hating way before (many of his scandals).”

His tweet immediately started an entire internet war, messages both positive and negative flooding in about the issue, some of his followers wondering why he never said anything before Donald Trump got elected.

However, the actor just went on, explaining his point of view.

“Many already know this to be in his nature. It’s not hidden. And those who can’t see it, might never. The story would have changed little (if I said anything before the election).”

One follower questioned the validity of Cheadle’s claim, to which the actor answered:

“They were in a 4ball (game of two teams with two players each) together. The Donald thought they were all ‘like-minded.’ Mistook their shock for disgust.”

“He went on to clarify, ‘No, no, it’s great!’ and some more stuff before they just teed off in silence.”

Donald Trump is yet to comment on the actor’s claims.