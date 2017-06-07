Actor, Comedian, But Not A Hugger: Jerry Seinfed Rejected Kesha On The Red Carpet

Jerry Seinfeld refused to hug Kesha on the red carpet at the National Night of Laughter and Song event in Washington, D.C. on Monday, therefore creating an awkward situation. And the Internet reacted…

The 63-years old comedian was in the middle of an interview with 94.7 Fresh FM radio host Tommy McFly, when the singer interrupted him to express her admiration for his work.

Kesha even presented herself and asked for a hug. To everybody’s surprise, Jerry answered with a quick ‘no thanks.’ Where is the love for your fans, Mr. Seinfeld?

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

The ‘Tik Tok’ singer continued to press the star for a hug, moving closer and saying that she’s fine with ‘a little one?’ but it never happened, even when she asked him ‘please.’ Jerry was like a stone, rock solid.

After Kesha retreated in shame, the actor admitted to McFly that he had no idea who that was.

Of course, it was brought to his attention that Kesha is a well-known singer, with some hits on her portfolio, and Seinfeld wished her…’the best.’

It was one of the most cringe moments we’ve even seen. Luckily for you out there, it was caught on tape.

But Jerry is not known as a ‘non-hugger,’ as he had no problem cuddling up with his family during a red carpet outing earlier this month.

Maybe his mother taught him not to hug random people, or maybe he still takes Larry David’s ‘no hugging, no learning’ policy seriously. We’ll just have to ask him to understand this awkward, but funny situation.

At least it wasn’t as bad as Jessica Lange and Lea Michele’s encounter at the ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ red carpet back in 2014.