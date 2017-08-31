Actor Brenton Thwaites To Play Dick Grayson On New DC Superhero Show, ‘Titans’

Batman’s teenage sidekick, Robin, is going solo in a brand-new television series from the producers of Batman & Robin, Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. Australian actor Brenton Thwaites will take on the role when Titans debuts next year.

The show is based on the long-running Teen Titans comic book series and finds Dick Grayson moving on from Robin to lead a new group of young superheroes.

Grayson takes on a new alias as Nightwing and joins forces with Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and others to establish the Titans team.

Thwaites cut his teeth on several television shows in his native Austalia before hitting the big screen in films like Oculus, The Giver, and Gods of Egypt.

His highest profile role came earlier this summer when he starred opposite Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” says Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer and Titans producer.

Johns is joined by fellow producer Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the divisive Batman films Batman Forever and Batman & Robin in the 1990s.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who created the “Arrowverse” shows for The CW, are also on board to produce, with scripts by Johns, Goldsman, and Berlanti.

Actress Teagan Croft has also been cast as the superheroine Raven, with 24: Legacy star Anna Diop co-starring as Starfire.

Advertisement

Titans was originally planned for cable network TNT but was dropped by its slate early last year. The show is now planned for a new DC-branded streaming service to debut in 2018. Despite the involvement of Berlanti and Schechter, Titans is not expected to have any connection to Arrow, The Flash, or any of the other existing DC television shows.