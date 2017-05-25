According To The Hollywood Standards, Selena Gomez’s New Los Angeles Home Is Totally Affordable

Selena Gomes is not at all strapped for money, but her newest purchase is quite responsible financially speaking. The Bad Liar songstress has recently become the proud homeowner of the gorgeous Studio City, Calif.abode, which she bought for a “modest’ amount of $2.25 million.

Of course, any property worth seven figures is not a bargain, but given the fact that Hollywood just adores massive mansions (also paired with massive price tags), Gomez scored quite a deal with her new mansion.

The newly remodeled pad rings in at 3,188 square feet, and it features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and also two spacious walk-in closets with enough room for Selena’s enormous and enviable wardrobe.

Gomez’s new spread is all about the details, and this is because of the French doors, hardwood floors and thanks to the vaulted ceiling throughout each and every room.

Let’s not forget to mention the chart topper’s multiple fireplaces, spa-like master baths and the extravagant kitchen with state-of-the-art amenities.

Let’s go to the backyard issue. Selena Gomez can soak in plenty of sun all this summer season by her new pool.

Her brick-lined backyard sports a gorgeous swimming pool and spa and also an entertaining pavilion.

It also boasts fruit trees, veggie beds, and a grape arbor. It seems that Selena picked up a passion for gardening, what else can we say?

Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd have been on the very same page as of late since the hip-hop superstar has recently dropped over $20 million on a Hidden Hills estate himself.

Abel’s property is 13,391 square feet, and the outdoor area is something to marvel.

He has also a 1,200 square-foot guest house and a beautiful backyard with a pool and everything, but he also has an 8-stall barn and pasture areas in his new digs.

He has great neighbors including Drake and the Kardashians who also live in the exclusive gated community so what more could he possibly desire?

He will be able to enjoy his new home when his tour ends. While SelGo and the Weeknd still have time to move in together, but for now they have double the property to allow their romance to grow and flourish.