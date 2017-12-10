According To Reports, President Donald Trump Drinks A Lot Of Diet Coke

A new report by the New York Times examined President Donald Trump’s personal behaviors and created a profile that indicates Trump drinks a lot of Diet Coke and watches plenty of television. According to the report, President Trump watches approximately eight hours of television and drinks up to 12 diet cokes per day. The information came forward as a result of interviews with approximately 60 of President Trump’s colleagues. Since the report was published, a photo of President Trump sipping Diet Coke has gone viral.

According to the article, President Trump prefers to watch cable news and channel surfs between CNN, Fox, and MSNBC as this lets him know what his supporters and critics are saying. He wakes at approximately 5:30 a.m to begin his daily rituals that include tweeting, channel surfing various cable news networks, and downing plenty of Diet Coke.

The report described President Trump as tweeting in the morning when he wakes up, sometimes while he’s still in bed, and tweeting throughout the day. He is also said to watch cable news, get fired up, and then start tweeting.

60 insiders reveal Trump's daily fight for self-preservation: cable news, Diet Cokes and an iPhone at the ready https://t.co/zUfq8st7Tv — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 9, 2017

Many remarked on social media that President Trump’s habits aren’t the epitome of health. At 71-years-old and with the most stressful job in the nation, President Trump’s doesn’t seem to be too concerned with the health impact of drinking so much soda that contains artificial sweeteners.

The report says there are days when President Trump may only watch four hours of television. He might have the volume on or on mute, depending upon the mood and the order of the day.

Some have questioned if this approach to watching cable news and then tweeting about it, combined with a constant barrage of tweeting is helpful or beneficial to the President’s mental health.

1/ Some of the particularly terrifying highlights from this NYT step back on Trump's mental state. 8 HOURS of TV a day https://t.co/1rwjCuI6cH pic.twitter.com/5VKobG7l0W — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) December 9, 2017

Other portions of the article indicated that President Trump sleeps in on some days and likes to play golf. This prompted many people to make comparisons between President Trump and other presidents. They’ve also suggested that if the average person approached their job in a similar fashion, he or she would be in danger of becoming fired.

Advertisement

What do you think of the interview? Are you surprised by some of the comments made about President Trump’s daily routine? Are you surprised that he watches so much cable news on television and drinks nearly 12 Diet Cokes per day?