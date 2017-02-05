According to New Poll Donald Trump has the Lowest Approval Rates in History!

Although Donald Trump has been officially in office for no more than two weeks, with every controversial decision that he takes he gets more and more hated by at least half the country. His policies are what divides the United States and leaves the country in a state of complete chaos and revolt. With that, it seems not at all surprising that he has the lowest approval rates of any new President.

According to a new poll released on Friday by CNN/ORC International, over half of US respondents at 53% disapprove of the way the new President is handling the job.

Just 44% of respondents gave Trump their approval, making him the only President since polls began to hold a negative approval rating at such an early stage in his White House tenure.

Despite the opposition and the disapproval regarding his decisions it looks that most people, more precisely 78% of respondents are not surprised about how things are progressing, saying that Donald Trump is doing his job exactly as they expected before he was elected.

George W Bush, who was also elected without winning the popular vote, held a more positive rating with 57% offering their approval in the February of his first term.

Ronald Reagan’s first approval rating was 51% according to a Gallup poll in 1981- 7 points above Donald Trump’s rating in the CNN poll – but his disapproval rating was markedly lower at just 13% compared to 53%.

The first couple of weeks of Donald Trump’s time on the President job have been filled with huge worldwide protests opposing his travel ban and many other events that left the country and its people feeling a lot less safe and more enraged than ever.

The controversial ban denies entrance to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days while suspending the US refugee program for 120 days and indefinitely barring Syrian refugees from entering.