Acclaimed Lawyer From Michael Jackson’s Case Comes To Save Bill Cosby!

It could be a lucky day for Bill Cosby! After two of his former lawyers backed off of his highly controversial case, it looks like the disgraced comedian has managed to book a great attorney to help him on his charges.

Cosby took to Twitter to announce he has hired Thomas Mesereau, the lawyer who famously got Michael Jackson acquitted for all of his 14 molestation-related charges.

Mesereau will lead his high-powered attorney team.

Thomas is an experienced lawyer, to say the least.

Some of his most high-profile cases included people like Robert Blake, Mike Tyson, and Michael Jackson.

Kathleen Bliss of Nevada and Sam Silver of Pennsylvania will be joining the team to defend the legendary comedian.

It’s a complete turn around for Bill Cosby who has been struggling to find attorneys who will stick to his case.

As CI readers know, his old attorneys, Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa both left his case after the court couldn’t determine Bill’s innocence or lack thereof.

Cosby’s last trial ended up in a mistrial, with the jury unable to come up with a decision!

According to Page Six from the New York Times, both McMonagle and Agrusa are leaving his case on Tuesday, August 22nd.

However, Angela will stick to her position as the civil counsel.

Although Cosby has been hit with over 100 allegations from women over the past 50 years, he is only being tried for three counts of aggravated indecent assault for his interactions with former Temple University worker, Andrea Constand.

Bill is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her. Many other women have come out with similar accusations, but Andrea’s case is the only one that made it to the courts due to the statute of limitations. The retrial will take place on the 6th of November, 2017.