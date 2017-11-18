AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young Dies At 64 After Battle With Dementia — Leaves Behind Wife Linda

AC/DC fans are mourning the death of Malcolm Young.

The Australian musician died on Saturday, November 18 at the age of 64 after battling dementia for many years.

Young retired from music in 2014 due to the illness, and his wife, Linda, decided to place him in a nursing home.

A source close to the rocker’s family had the following to say to an Australian media outlet at the time: “If you were in the room with [Malcolm Young] and walked out, then came back in one minute later, he wouldn’t remember who you are. He has a complete loss of short-term memory. His wife, Linda, has put him in full-time care.”

The Young family released a statement regarding the sad news: “It is with deepest sorry that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully on Saturday with his family by his bedside.”

It went on to say: “Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer, and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans. Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, a sister and a brother.”

The mourning family concluded with these words: “While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief. ‘For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald tribute site for Malcolm Young which will be available later today. The family has asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army.”

Via Facebook, AC/DC expressed their thoughts on the passing of the iconic rocker.

The statement read: “Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter, and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed. As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.”

It continued: “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Advertisement

AC/DC recently revealed the passing of Malcolm’s brother, George Young.