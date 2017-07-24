FREE NEWSLETTER
ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates With 2-Hour ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Opener — When Will Your Favorites Return?

Barry Rice Posted On 07/24/2017
Grey's AnatomyABC

The executives at ABC waited until much longer than the other five networks to unveil their fall schedule, but today they’ve finally played their hand. We now know when all the new and returning ABC shows will debut, including a special two-hour Grey’s Anatomy season premiere.

The new season begins on Monday, September 18 with Dancing with the Stars celebrating their 25th season (are there any “stars” left at this point who haven’t appeared on this show?).

One week later, on Monday, September 25, new series The Good Doctor, starring Bates Motel‘s Freddie Highmore, will make its debut in the 10:00 PM slot.

On Wednesday, September 27, things get off to a big start, with the returns of The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family, American Housewife, and Designated Survivor.

The next night, Thursday, September 28, Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 14th season with a two-hour premiere, followed by the return of How to Get Away With Murder.

Marvel’s Inhumans will debut on Friday, September 29, for a short eight-episode first season before it’s replaced by the returning series, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

On Sunday, October 1, The Toy Box returns for Season 2, followed by a two-hour season premiere for Shark Tank and the new drama series Ten Days in the Valley.

Tuesday, October 3 is another big night, with the returns of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, and Black-ish, plus the premieres of new shows The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (previously known as The Gospel of Kevin).

Scandal begins its final season on Thursday, October 5, Once Upon a Time moves to Fridays starting October 6, and Alec Baldwin’s To Tell the Truth returns on Sunday, October 8.

The 28th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos will be held back until November 26. (It’s shocking that Dancing with the Stars, which began in 2005, has had almost as many seasons as AFV, which started in 1989). Other shows being held for midseason include The Bachelor, Quantico, the Roseanne revival, and new shows The Crossing, Deception, For the People, Splitting Up Together, and Alex Inc.

Post Views: 339

