Abby Lee Miller’s Secret Prison Plan Revealed By Attorney!

As fans surely already know, former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison where she is set to stay for a year and a day. However, there are also things most people don’t know – like the fact that she has a plan regarding her sentencing.

Miller was accused of fraud and not reporting an international monetary transaction and recently sentenced to time behind bars.

Her attorney, Brandon J. Verdream has decided to reveal how Miller is going to cope with the punishment.

According to the lawyer, who, along with his partner, Attorney Robert Ridge represented Abby in court, something that everybody is curious about these days is where exactly is the woman going?

“We are still in limbo right now, and although she requested to be near her home in L.A., that is not set in stone. No one will know where she is going until next week,” Valdream stated.

A few months ago, Miller also quit Dance Moms just in time for her sentencing.

Since then, Abby has never kept quiet about the show that made her famous but also stressed her for years!

She revealed that during her time as a dance teacher on the show, the producers did not give her creative freedom nor did she receive credit for her choreos.

This week she talked again about her bad experience on Dance Moms, stating that: “They never trusted me, and if they did that, the show would have been so much better. There are so many avenues we could have gone down.”

What do you think about Miller’s sentence? Did she deserve time behind bars?