Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Surrender Date Delayed!

Reports have revealed that Abby Lee Miller’s surrender date for her prison sentence has been delayed! The former Dance Moms star was expected to show up today, June 30 but it looks like the sentence has been postponed for July 12.

We are yet unaware why the date has been changed.

As fans of the hit show that made Miller famous already know, she filmed a special about her sentencing with Lifetime not too long ago.

One source revealed that the interview she gave was very emotional and she broke down a lot.

In addition, at the sentencing hearing she also cried and pleaded for leniency saying: ‘My friends and colleagues have shed tears because of my careless mistakes. I have accepted responsibility for my actions and plead guilty to the two charges against me.’

Outside the courthouse she told the reporters that she felt relieved and peaceful.

Part of the reason why she feels this way is because she is currently pitching another show, so her future is safe.

Abby revealed that the new show will involve dancing as well.

But even though Miller is very positive she confessed that prison scares her.

Prior to her sentencing however, Miller used to think that you should save your tears for your pillow, a view that she tried to force on her students as well.

The 50 year old also underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to lose weight just a few weeks ago.

Will she be able to adjust to the prison life?

When asked about her decision to go through the procedure even though her sentencing was approaching, she revealed she was more scared of jail that the surgery.

However, she explained that there was no right time for it.

Why do you think her surrender date was delayed?