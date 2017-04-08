FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kris jenner blake shelton tristan thompson bella hadid ellen degeneres david beckham kendall jenner adam sandler kylie jenner adele amber portwood kourtney kardashian tyga Chris Lopez caitlyn jenner blac chyna amber rose chris brown iggy azalea donald trump khloe kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Paranoia Continues As The Sentencing Date Approaches!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/08/2017
0
0


abby lee millerSource: eonline.com

Abby Lee Miller has opened up even more about her fears when it comes to her upcoming prison sentence. It looks like she thinks talking about it will help her cope with the probability that she will spend 30 days behind bars.

“I think I’m afraid of the actual logistics,” the Dance Moms star admitted at the Los Angeles Star party last night.

“Where I’m going to be. What it’s going to be like and all that stuff.”

As you may already know, she recently also talked about being scared of things like getting physically abused or raped in prison.

The 50 years old Miller currently awaits her sentence that may condemn her to 30 days behind bars on bankruptcy fraud charges.

The court day is May 8 and in a shocking turn of events, a month before finding out her fate, the woman decided to quit Dance Moms.

But the decision may not have been influenced by her impending sentence but because she was sick of being treated badly by the show’s executives who refused to give her creative credit for all the routines she came up with.

In addition, Miller confirmed dance mom Sari Lopez’ claim that she is pitching for another project.

“The show kept me busy, so now that I’m not doing a television show, I now have time to work on other projects,” Miller stated, adding that: “I have a scripted show I’m pitching right now that I had pitched to Lifetime. I have two reality shows I’m pitching.”

Advertisement

According to Lopez, the spin-off is going to feature the mini team as Miller always had that idea in mind but the Dance Moms producers refused to let her put it into practice.

Post Views: 0


Read more about abby lee miller dance moms

You may also like
Abby Lee Miller Afraid Of Getting “Physically Abused Or Raped” In Prison As Sentencing Approaches!
04/06/2017
It’s Staged! Abby Lee Miller Left ‘Dance Moms’ Because She Was Sick Of The Fakery, Claims Sari Lopez
04/05/2017
Abby Lee Miller Pitches ‘Dance Moms’ Spin-Off After Leaving The Popular Show!
04/04/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *