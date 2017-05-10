Abby Lee Miller’s Enemy Jeanette Cota Is Happy With The Prison Sentence – “Karma Is A B***h!”

Naturally, Abby Lee Miller is not happy with the judge’s decision that she is to stay behind bars for a year, but her Dance Moms enemies are over the moon! Jeanette Cota has decided to open up about the whole thing, and she claimed Miller deserves her sentence.

Even though Cota claimed “Nobody wants to see anyone go to prison,” she also added that when someone does something wrong they have to pay the price.

As fans may remember, Miller and Cota feuded back in season 4 when the dance teacher cut her daughter Ava from the Junior Elite Competition Team.

Now, the grudge-holding mother stated that Abby’s prison sentence is punishment for treating her daughter and the other students poorly. “Karma is a b***h!”

Cota also added that she is glad Miller will stay behind bars for a year because she will have the time to reflect on the past mistakes.

“She can re-find herself and come out a better person. I’d hate to see her come out worse.”

When asked if she will visit Miller in prison, Cota said no, arguing that “she wouldn’t visit me!”

Now that Miller will have to spend a year in prison, Cota believes Dance Moms will do even better in her absence.

“It’s unfortunate the way it was presented by Abby because that’s not the norm. There is time for a change now that Abby is going to jail. The girls’ fans would love to see where they’re going in their careers.”

Cota, who was on the show in seasons three, four and six revealed that she would love her daughter to re-join Dance Moms.

Miller was sentenced to one year and a day in prison, followed by two years of unsupervised release.

In addition, she needs to pay up $40,000 in fines and a $120,000 judgment.

Are you shocked some of the Dance Moms stars are glad Miller will spend time behind bars?