Abby Lee Miller’s Dance Studio Closed During Prison Sentence

As fans of Dance Moms are already aware, Abby Lee Miller is currently serving her 366 days sentence in prison for fraud. Because of that, the woman put her Dance Company LA, up for rent. However, we have learned that the studio has already been sold.

According to Real Estate Agent Erica Taylor ‘The space has been leased,’ and as a result, it is not available anymore.

Back in May, a sign reading ‘Open for Rent’ could be read on the back of Miller’s Los Angeles studio, which is located on Santa Monica Blvd.

The same Real Estate Agent confirmed at the time that the studio was available to anyone interested.

‘It went up for rent a couple of days ago,’ Taylor stated.

The space is 8,692 square feet, and the realtor was charging $3.50 per square foot.

However, despite the studio being closed, the ALDC LA is not out of business.

Reportedly, Abby Lee Miller opened up a new location!

The former Dance Moms star took to social media to post a video showing several workers putting up the ALDC logo on the new building.

‘It is up and ready to go, guys, right off the freeway. Really close to our old location. It is 11316 Santa Monica,’ a rep running Abby’s account captioned the footage.

Sadly enough, Miller will not be able to visit her new studio until after completing her prison sentence.

The reality TV star was incarcerated for a year and a day after pleading guilty of not reporting an international monetary transaction.

After serving her time, she will be kept under close supervision for two more years.

One inmate has revealed that Abby is currently scrubbing toilets while behind bars for 12 measly cents an hour.

Are you surprised the ALDC LA changed locations?