Abby Lee Miller’s ‘Dance Moms’ Enemies Show Up To Court During Her Fraud Prison Sentencing

Later today, a court in Pittsburg will finally decide if Abby Lee Miller deserves time behind bars for her fraud accusations. Her Dance Moms enemies were there ahead of time, waiting to get their revenge.

Advertisement

Abby’s co-stars Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland were seen outside the court while the hearing was taking place.

The photo of the two women was posted on social media with the caption: “Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing. They aren’t supporting Abby.”

Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller's sentencing. They arent supporting Abby pic.twitter.com/nK3KdWCOrW — Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) May 8, 2017

As fans of the popular talent show may already know, Miller and Lukasiak feuded on season 4 when the teacher told the mother that her daughter, Chloe is “washed up.”

Lukasiak has also claimed that another reason they fought was that Miller poked fun at Chloe’s medical condition that makes her eye seem lazy.

“Actually, Abby made fun of Chloe’s face caused by a medical condition there. Not her dancing,” tweeted the mother at the time.

After Abby quit Dance Moms in March, Lukasiak’s daughter re-joined the dance show.

With Hyland, it was even worse! After years of tension, the two got into a physical altercation.

Hyland accused Miller of trying to replace her two daughters with another dancer and Miller lashed at her.

At that point, Hyland shouted: “Get your finger out of my face!”

When the angry mother put her finger on Miller’s face mockingly, she tried to bite her hand!

That was when things escalated – Hyland slapped Abby and pulled her hair.

After the catfight, Hyland was arrested for assault, but she never got charged.

As fans may already know, Miller plead guilty to concealing international monetary transactions, and she faces up to 30 months behind bars.

Advertisement

What do you think her sentence will be?