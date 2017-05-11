Abby Lee Miller’s Co-Stars “Not Sad” She Is Going To Prison

There have been some people who have come out to support Abby Lee Miller amid her recent sentencing, most of her old co-stars aren’t quite as sympathetic as a person would imagine. An insider revealed, “In general the cast and the crew of Dance Mom’s are not at all sad that Abby was sentenced.”

The source went on to say many people feel she not only deserves her treatment and sentencing, but it would be better if she were given an even harsher sentence.

As Celebrity Insider’s know, Miller, 50, was ordered to serve a full year in prison for bankruptcy fraud and failing to reveal that she brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country.

Abby, who is known for her tough-love way of teaching, left the Lifetime series in March was replaced by the Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke.

A source said the cast and crew like Burke, 33, a lot more than they like Miller.

Elliana Walmsley shared a photo of herself with Miller on Instagram with the caption, “I love you, Miss Abby. I would not be where I am without you. You have taught me so much about dance and life. Look how I can bevel now and ‘break’ my feet. You mean SO much to me and I will always be there for you.”

Kamryn Beck came out to support as well saying, “Don’t believe everything you see on T.V. You’ll be in my prayers @therealabbylee.loveyou.”

During an interview with Good Morning America, she said, “a year and a day. It sounds like a movie title. We’re just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we are on set, and I’m there for ten months, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”