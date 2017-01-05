Abby Lee Miller Trying to Hide ‘Dance Moms’ Secrets in Upcoming Trial

It looks like Dance Mom Abby Lee Miller is doing her best to keep things hidden from the public when she will get sentenced for fraud on January 20. Court documents prove that Miller has requested for information from the show be put under seal.

“Ms. Miller cites and quotes language from television show contracts that are confidential, and which contain provisions that require Ms. Miller to maintain the confidentiality of the contracts,” the motion obtained from the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. “Ms. Miller respectfully requests that she be permitted to file her position with respect to sentencing factors under seal.”

The requested motion has been approved.

As we have reported before, Miller was asked by the prosecutors to pay $121,000 in Australian currency – money that she brought into the States without reporting.

“At the time of her plea, Miller consented to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her,” the motion read. “The United States respectfully submits that the judgment should be in the amount of $120,000 which represents the funds involved in the offense.”

Miller plead guilty of concealing an international monetary transaction in June of 2016 and now she faces up to 30 months in jail. The trial that will decide her fate is set to take place on January 20, 2017.

However worrisome her near future already is, the Dance Moms cast member could not stay away from drama and she kept dissing other cast members and contestants on social media.

Recently she returned to Instagram only to slam dance mom Holly Frazier for not giving her credit for a number she choreographed.

“All these comments about a number… A number that I did. Not a mention of my studio, not even a freaking hashtag, let alone acknowledging my staff, or the guest who did sections of this routine! Just another perfect example of why this business sucks!”