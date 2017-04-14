Abby Lee Miller To Return To ‘Dance Moms?’

As fans may remember, after members of Abby Lee Miller’s Dance Moms team betrayed her and joined another studio at the nationals, the mentor decided to quit the show. However, it looks like Miller might be over the snub. Is she coming back?

The 50 years old Miller recently took to social media to post a video of former ALDC student Kendall Vertes dancing, captioning the footage: “Sometimes a girl just needs to let loose!”

Furthermore, Vertes was also wearing an ALDC sweater in the vid, despite being one of the ones who left the studio. Other members of the junior elite team who left are Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, Camryn Bridges and Chloe Lukasiak. They all went on to dance under the tutelage of Cheryl Burke.

[email protected] is always pretty in her ALDC light pink hoodie,” added Miller in the caption.

Fans started speculating that the Dance Moms teacher has already ended her feud with her students.

“Kendall quit I thought. Why is Abby posting her in an ALDC sweater? I thought all the girls are at a different studio now,” commented one confused user.

As fans may remember Miller quit Dance Moms back in March, saying that the reason was the way she was treated by the production team who refused to give her creative credit for her routines and other ideas.

Miller denied that the decision was influenced in any way by the children.

“I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!” she explained at the time.

According to an insider, Miller is always welcome to return to Dance Moms.

However, she apparently wants her own spin-off show with the mini team and dance mom Sari Lopez revealed all about Miller’s new project.

Abby Lee Miller is currently waiting for her sentencing in an international fraud case.

She faces 30 days behind bars and she is terrified of being physically abused.

Advertisement

Do you think Miller will return to Dance Moms?