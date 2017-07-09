FREE NEWSLETTER
Abby Lee Miller Tells All On How She’ll Spend Her Last Four Days Before Going To Prison!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/09/2017
Abby Lee Miller has decided to spend her last few days of freedom surrounded by her closest friends. The former Dance Moms star was in attendance at the Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she openly talked about her plans before starting her 366 days sentence behind bars.

‘Right now I just want to enjoy some laughter and some fun. I’ve some friends coming out from Pittsburgh that have been with me through thick and thin for 20 years before the TV show, so they are going to come out, and we are just gonna maybe reminisce and laugh about the old times and talk about everyone we know and who might have all that money – Because it is not me!’ Miller shared.

As fans of the hit show that have been keeping with the ex-dance teacher know,  Miller is supposed to surrender to FCI Victorville facility in Victorville, California, on Wednesday at 2 PM!

She was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud back in May and was originally ordered to start her sentence on June 30, but the date was eventually pushed back.

In addition to serving a year and a day in jail, Miller was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and serve two years probation after she is released.

Reports say she will have to also live in a place approved by her probation officer.

The woman revealed that she was scared of her time in prison for many reasons but that her gastric bypass surgery is not one of them.

Miller also claimed that her Dance Moms Network, Lifetime, will be there on Wednesday when she surrenders herself.

‘It was not important to me; it was important to them. I signed a four-year contract,’ the reality TV star said.

The coach went on to say that she thinks she might teach dance in prison so that time will go by faster.

