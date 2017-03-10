Abby Lee Miller Snubs Maddie Ziegler Following Memoir Diss!

Recently, Maddie Ziegler dissed Abby Lee Miller and her debut show – Dance Moms in her memoir book. However, the 14 year old’s former dance teacher did not just take it and she fired back at Sia’s dancer.

Advertisement

As fans of the show may already know, Miller still promotes her former favorite student’s projects outside of the hot series, but she did not do the same with her new book – The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.

Slamming Ziegler, Miller did not encourage her followers to buy her book but instead she urged them to check out her “favorite student” Mackenzie Sol and her “protégé” Mark Myars‘current projects!

Furthermore, Miller also praised Kendall Vertes, Gianna Martello, Kalani Hilliker and Nia Sioux for looking “beautiful” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards but said nothing about Maddie who also attended the event.

“What about Maddie?” one fans asked on social media. “Abby where’s Maddie? Why isn’t she one of your girls anymore? It’s so sad how people changed!”

Of course, Miller’s shade throwing is not out of the blue! In fact, it is most likely because Ziegler dissed her as well, by not mentioning her in her memoir.

Instead, she did praise her current idol, Sia all throughout the book.

“Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do,” she wrote, apparently referring to her time she used to train with Miller.

“Because I thought I had to – I didn’t want to disappoint anyone. I’d be overwhelmed by the amount of work on my plate.”

“Sia always tells me you have to have time off, step back and appreciate the moment.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Maddie also slammed Miller’s choreographies saying that she though they were often “weird or silly, or even inappropriate.”