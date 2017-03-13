Abby Lee Miller Smiling At The Kids’ Choice Awards Despite Maddie Ziegler Snub

Abby Lee Miller has been through a lot in the past few months – not only is the Dance Moms star waiting to be sentenced for fraud but she’s also recently been shaded a lot by Maddie Ziegler who did not even mention her once in her memoir. Instead, the 14-year-old did not hesitate to snub the show and the dance teacher without mentioning her name.

However, Miller tried to look unaffected at The Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 as she put on a brave face and a LOT of spray tanner over it!

But putting aside the tanning issue, you would never guess there was anything wrong in Miller’s life judging by her big smile and incredible energy she showed at the event.

The Dance Moms star also wore a tacky leopard print dress at the awards show which brings together hundreds of child stars every year.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Miller got in trouble with the IRS because she hid income. She pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June of 2016.

Now she faces up to 30 months behind bars!

Furthermore, Miller was also snubbed by Maddie Ziegler recently as the teen dancer wrote in her memoir: “Before I met [Sia], I would say yes to a lot of things I didn’t want to do. Because I thought I had to – I didn’t want to disappoint anyone.”

Ziegler revealed for the first time the dark side of dancing under Miller’s guidance and leadership.

“I’d be overwhelmed by the amount of work on my plate,” Maddie said about her time on Dance Moms, while Sia “always tells me you have to have time off, step back and appreciate the moment.”

Is Miller who seemed to enjoy the awards show truly fine with all the negativity that surrounded her in recent times?