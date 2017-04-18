FREE NEWSLETTER
Abby Lee Miller Slams Her Former Students In Social Media Rant And She Gets Hate From Fans!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/18/2017
abby lee milerSource: womenshealthmag.com

Even though Abby Lee Miller said her decision to leave Dance Moms was in no way influenced by her students’ betrayal it looks like she is not letting Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes and Camryn Bridges get away with snubbing her.

The Dance Moms star slammed the girls for leaving ALDC in a nasty social media rant.

Miller posted portraits of her new student, but instead of praising her in the caption she slammed her former mentees.

“It’s amazing to see how much a child can accomplish when they show up, listen, practice, give 100%, attend all rehearsals, show respect and loyalty to all instructors,” Miller wrote.

“She doesn’t run around to a bunch of other studios to take a class! Never confuse taking a class w/ being trained!”

At this point, it was quite obvious that she was dissing her former students, but she didn’t just stop there, adding that getting free merchandise has nothing to do with dancing technique and social events are incomparable with just pure talent and work.

Her critique, however, was met with disagreements from her followers who did not think she should slam her former students.

One fan though she was acting immature and that she should have found another way to praise her new student – without trash-talking the others.

Another blamed her for losing her students in the first place, stating that she should stop throwing shade at kids.

As fans may remember after Miller left the show, she reportedly pitched for a spin-off featuring the mini team.

It is uncertain if the show is going to happen after all considering that Miller is waiting for her sentencing in a fraud case. She faces up to 30 days in prison, and she has expressed her fears of being behind bars before.

Do you agree that Miller should stop throwing shade at her former students?

Hughie Jones
04/18/2017 at 7:35 pm
I mean she knows what she’s doing but she can be a real b**ch


AH
04/18/2017 at 5:57 pm
This site is cool, but to much stuff about dance mom’s


Kathy Spickard
04/18/2017 at 5:53 pm
Abby Lee Miller has always blamed those kid’s for everything she has negatively created for herself, plus taking all credit for all the positive. Enough is enough, grow up. Those kid’s have worked hard to make themselves as well as her a household name. She can take some credit for their training but above this nothing else. They we’re always belittled for not being Maddie. They have paved their own way now. She shouldn’t be upset, angry, or surprised. After all, every one is replaceable. I would absolutely love two have a new show with the girl’s again and all the OGS. This would mean and include Brooke and Paige. No minnys, just the older girl’s. Now this is a great idea and everyone would watch. Truth knowing Abbey is the reason their not all still together. I love and enjoy watching those kid’s dance, and they are 10 foot tall and bullet proof when they do.


Ronnie
04/18/2017 at 11:43 am
Abby* who?

