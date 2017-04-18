Abby Lee Miller Slams Her Former Students In Social Media Rant And She Gets Hate From Fans!

Even though Abby Lee Miller said her decision to leave Dance Moms was in no way influenced by her students’ betrayal it looks like she is not letting Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes and Camryn Bridges get away with snubbing her.

The Dance Moms star slammed the girls for leaving ALDC in a nasty social media rant.

Miller posted portraits of her new student, but instead of praising her in the caption she slammed her former mentees.

“It’s amazing to see how much a child can accomplish when they show up, listen, practice, give 100%, attend all rehearsals, show respect and loyalty to all instructors,” Miller wrote.

“She doesn’t run around to a bunch of other studios to take a class! Never confuse taking a class w/ being trained!”

At this point, it was quite obvious that she was dissing her former students, but she didn’t just stop there, adding that getting free merchandise has nothing to do with dancing technique and social events are incomparable with just pure talent and work.

Her critique, however, was met with disagreements from her followers who did not think she should slam her former students.

One fan though she was acting immature and that she should have found another way to praise her new student – without trash-talking the others.

Another blamed her for losing her students in the first place, stating that she should stop throwing shade at kids.

As fans may remember after Miller left the show, she reportedly pitched for a spin-off featuring the mini team.

It is uncertain if the show is going to happen after all considering that Miller is waiting for her sentencing in a fraud case. She faces up to 30 days in prison, and she has expressed her fears of being behind bars before.

Advertisement

Do you agree that Miller should stop throwing shade at her former students?