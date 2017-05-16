Abby Lee Miller Slams ‘Dance Moms’ Again Before Prison Sentence

Abby Lee Miller is getting ready to go to prison for a year or so, but that doesn’t mean she cannot start one last feud before receiving her sentenced punishment. The Dance Moms star decided to slam her former show in a rant.

Miller was at the season premiere party for the reality show based on the West Hollywood’s hotspot, The Abbey Bar and Restaurant, when she started ranting about her former production team.

To be fair, she was first asked what she feels towards Collins Avenue Productions, the company behind Dance Moms and she couldn’t hold back the diss that followed.

“They were telling me what to do, and I have been doing this since I was 14 years old.”

As fans may remember, back in March, Miller decided to quit the show, claiming the producers did not offer her any creative freedom, nor did they acknowledge her contributions to choreos.

Miller wanted to make it very clear that the reason she left was not that she was feuding with some of the moms or that she had issues working with the kids.

“I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

Now, the Dance Moms teacher slammed the production for not trusting her, claiming that if they did, the show “would have been so much better.”

Instead, everything ended in a very ugly way.

Miller was recently sentenced to one year and a day behind bars for not reporting an international monetary transaction.

She is set to show up to prison in 45 days.

Advertisement

What do you think of Miller still trying to start drama ahead of her prison sentence?