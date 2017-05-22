Abby Lee Miller Slams Cheryl Burke Saying She “Needs To Watch Her Mouth”

Cheryl, who replaced Abby Lee Miller on the show after she quit and was convicted of bankruptcy charges, said the women on the show are very precious and she feels like they have been traumatized from what has happened.

Cheryl added that it was important for her to be strict and do what she has to do.

Although Cheryl has been on Dancing With The Stars as a professional dancer for 19 seasons, Abby said the woman is not qualified to take over the job.

She said to US Weekly that doing a show for just three weeks is not comparable to doing a show for seven seasons.

In an interview with Abby Lee Miller, the former Dance Mom slammed Cheryl Burke’s claims that girls were traumatized by their previous instructor’s prison sentencing.

Abby is known on the show for being strict and a hard-hitting instructor.

As CI readers know, Abby was charged with not reporting her funds to the IRS and claiming bankruptcy when she had $750,000 hidden away for a rainy day.

The 50-year-old choreographer said Cheryl’s claims were a joke.

Abby said during the show there were numerous producers and a social worker there every day who witnessed everything that went on. To Abby, it wasn’t possible for anything traumatizing to go on during filming.

Abby took the former Dancing With The Stars pro’s comments personally saying what Cheryl said was a rough statement and she would never make the same claims against her.

Miller said, “I think she needs to watch her mouth.” The Pittsburgh native argued that 33-year-old Burke doesn’t have enough experience for the gig and probably can’t take the heat that is involved with being a dance instructor on the high-pressure television series.