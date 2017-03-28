FREE NEWSLETTER
Abby Lee Miller Slammed For Leaving Dance Moms!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/28/2017
abby lee millerSource: youtube.com

Abby Lee Miller has quit Dance Moms but according to Cathy Nesbitt-Stein, she may return at some point!

“She’s blown off like that before,” Cathy stated.

“She has a baby hissy fit and then she goes back, so who knows if she’s really leaving.”

Furthermore, it looks like her decision to temporarily leave the show is because she doesn’t have enough artistic freedom.

“She’s upset because she wants to be the voice of what they’re doing and production has their own agenda,” she explained, adding that, “We all know she’s a huge spoiled brat!”

Despite the fact that Miller could return to the show whenever she wants, Nesbitt-Stein admitted that, if asked by the production, she would step in and take over Dance Moms.

Cathy, however, is not the only one slamming Miller for suddenly leaving Dance Moms.

Student Kendall Vertes said during a live video on Instagram that “Abby is crazy! She has a mind of her own.”

As you may already know, Miller announced her departure on social media when she captioned a photo of her remaining Junior Elite Competition Team, “I will no longer take part in Dance Moms. For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail!”

She explained that she does not have any issues with the students but with the production which apparently treated her very badly.

However, not all students believed her. “Abby didn’t want to work with us,” explained Kendall Vertes of why she left the team in the first place.

Do you think  Abby Lee Miller will ever return to Dance Moms?

