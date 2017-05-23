Abby Lee Miller Says She’s Not Ready For Prison

Abby Lee Miller still can’t get over her prison sentence and impending internment. The reality star revealed in a new interview that she still isn’t ready for what is to come. It feels like a nightmare to the Dance Mom’s alumni.

The 50-year-old said it seems like someone will call her and say it was all a mistake.

The choreographer – who was accused of 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, false bankruptcy declarations, and concealment of assets was sentenced to over a year behind bars.

When asked if she was ready for jail; Abby is still not ruling out karate for self-defense although she hasn’t enrolled in a defense class yet.

The Dance Mom’s star said she met a woman who told her she needs to prepare for prison by bringing money for toiletries and the reality star wants to know if she can “wear socks to bed” because her feet get cold at night.

Can she have a computer there? What kind of deodorant does the woman need?

If there is one thing the reality star is certain of, it’s that she won’t be reading Teresa Giudice’s self-authored book about life in prison.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey personality wrote a memoir detailing her 11-month prison sentence for fraud which was finished in December of 2015.

Miller said she did not read it and has been told not to read it because it’s “graphic” and Abby doesn’t want to know about her experience in jail because it might be frightening.

When it comes to her biggest fear about being in prison, she said she is scared of not being able to work and losing her work ethic and spirit. Abby went on to say she hopes she is permitted to be productive because it’s an important part of her personality.