Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller Says She Feels “Peaceful” After Prison Sentencing

Todd Malm Posted On 05/09/2017
Abby Lee MillerSource: Enstarz.com

Abby Lee Miller plans to keep herself busy while she is behind bars. After a judge had sentenced her to over a year in prison, Abby Lee Miller said she has come to terms with the court’s conviction.

She said, “I feel relieved. I feel peaceful.”

The reality star was indicted in 2015 on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations.

Despite her painful situation at the moment, she plans to start a new show as soon as she is released.

“I have been so very successful – maybe that will be some time to work. There is dancing in it!”

She was calm and smiling when she left the court on Tuesday, but she knows there will be challenges ahead.

“There is a few physical limitations, dietary limitations, of course, but it will be ok. It is a realm of the world I know nothing about. I just know what I know, and I do the best I can.”

The host said to Miller she wasn’t truthful and she knew the reality personality was doing something wrong.

The reality TV star “lost her moral compass,” to which the Dance Mom’s admitted to, but she has since learned from her mistakes.

Miller will have to pay a penalty of $40,000 and a $120,000 judgment for the violation charge the federal government laid upon her last summer.

Abby hid more than $755,000 in earning from the Lifetime reality series from the courts, and the nearly two-dozen charges of fraud from the US Attorney’s office in Pittsburg were made public in October of 2015.

The charges carried with them up to $5 million in fines and possibly five years in jail.

If precedent for crime is a factor, it is likely Miller will not end up serving her full sentence in prison and be out in about nine months.

1 Comment

Garry Hiner
05/09/2017 at 7:56 pm
Pretty bad while the Clintons running free.


