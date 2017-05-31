FREE NEWSLETTER
Abby Lee Miller Reveals Prison Check-In Date!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/31/2017
abby lee millerSource: people.com

Were you wondering where Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller will be serving her sentence? It looks like the star will have to put her career on hold for the following 12 months starting on June 25!

According to an Abby rep, Miller will have to show up to prison five days earlier than it was initially announced.

About the location where the woman will be serving her time behind bars, it is yet to be announced, but there are a few options.

“Although she hasn’t yet received an official confirmation on where she will be serving her time, she’s heard good things about Apple Valley or Victorville, which are both prisons located in California,” the rep explained.

As fans of Dance Moms certainly already know, the dance teacher is going to serve one year in prison on fraud accusations.

Miller tried to hide more than $775,000 in earnings!

Last week when Abby Lee Miller attended a launch party for What Happens At The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, she admitted that she was still in shock and was worried about her one-year sentence behind bars.

During the event, Abby revealed that “I almost fell over when my sentence was announced.”

In addition, the former Dance Moms star also claimed that she’d planned to made amends financially so that she can fix her mistake.

We have also found out that the reality TV star might be able to have her sentence reduced based on good behavior.

Do you think Miller should have her sentence shortened?

Read more about abby lee miller dance moms

