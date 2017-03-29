Abby Lee Miller Replaced By Cheryl Burke On ‘Dance Moms’

Abby Lee Miller is out, and Cheryl Burke is in as the new choreographer for Dance Moms.

Tuesday evening, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Lifetime had signed Burke as a replacement for Miller who shocked the world in a strong-worded statement on Instagram late Sunday night where she revealed that she was parting ways with the reality series.

For about eight seasons, the tough-talking and no B.S. instructor led her students to stardom and brought in high ratings for the network.

She also delivered so much drama and fights to enumerate.

In case you have missed it, below is a portion of the strange post written by Miller: “The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER’S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS… “WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?” ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS!”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dance Moms will resume filming on Wednesday.

The model and TV Host will appear in the last four episodes of the season. A source told ET: “It’s a go with or without Abby.It’s been up in the air because the network said it’s either all of the cast or they weren’t doing any [more episodes].”

Burke is an accomplished dancer who is best known for being one of the pros on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She appeared on the show for 19 seasons.

Advertisement

She is the first female professional to win the reality dance competition.