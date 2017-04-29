Abby Lee Miller Regrets Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery!

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has decided to get a gastric sleeve surgery to help her with weight loss. What is more, the entire procedure was caught on camera!

During the surgery, Dr. Michael Russo removed 80% of Miller’s stomach.

The 50-year-old admitted that she would miss being able to eat “cheddar biscuits with thousand island dressing” and “sour cream and butter.”

After the 45-minute procedure was done, Miller started to question whether or not she took the right decision.

“I’m really sore and questioning my judgment,” she stated.

“Did I do the right thing? This is not going to be an easy road. I can tell it’s going to be quite difficult.”

Miller took the opportunity to slam the Dance Moms producers again by mentioning that she will have to avoid going to work after the surgery, despite what she did when she hurt her knee. Apparently, she was forced to show up on the set despite doctor’s orders to wait for her knee to heal.

Miller added that she ought to sue!

After seven seasons on the hit show, Miller left Dance Moms in March 2017!

Recently, she even blamed the show for her weight problems.

Miller revealed that each time she tried to become vegan, they would hand her “a hoagie sandwich or Italian sub from somewhere.”

The reality TV star added that she hates what she looks like on TV and a complete transformation will also make the mothers jealous! Win-win!

As fans probably know, the star is also involved in an international fraud case and she faces up to 30 days behind bars.

The sentence is set to take place on May 8.

Do you think Miller made the right decision to undergo such an invasive surgery?