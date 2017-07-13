Abby Lee Miller Prepared For Prison With The Help Of A Consultant

Abby Lee Miller reported to prison yesterday. It turns out that the former Dance Moms star didn’t turn herself in without a little preparation. Just before heading to the slammer, it was reported that Abby Lee hired a consultant to help her get right before her big day.

It was just like the comedy Get Hard starring Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart, as insider reported. Abby Lee reportedly hired a former law enforcement officer to get her ready for incarceration.

Abby Lee Miller pled guilty to bankruptcy fraud and was sentenced to 366 days in prison back in May. She was allowed to prepare for her prison stay, which began on July 12 when she reported to the FCI Victorville prison in California.

In order to get prepared for her year in lock up, Abby Lee was trained in the ways of a prisoner. She was reportedly trained in several areas, the most important being how to do what the prison guards tell her and what it takes to get in good with the guards.

She also learned how to protect herself in prison. It turns out that the advice Abby Lee was given was to stick with the inmates who revel in her celebrity status. Abby was advised that those inmates might best protect her in case something happens while behind bars.

It turns out that Abby Lee Miller didn’t waste any time getting prepared for prison. She reportedly hired her consultant two months ago. This means she has been working to get ready ever since she was handed her sentence.

Abby Lee had quite a bit going on in her final days before checking into prison. In addition to training for hard time, Abby also took a few jabs at the other mothers from Dance Moms on the day before she went away.

She posted on Instagram asking fans to look through their ALDC photos. Abby Lee then asked if they had any pictures of her selling merchandise or if it was just the other moms.

Many assumed that Abby Lee was trying to pin some of her financial failure on others before heading to prison. Sadly, it’s too late for the ALDC owner to save herself so there’s no telling what the Instagram rant was about.

In another Instagram post prior to heading to prison, Abby Lee Miller maintained that she is innocent. It looks like the reality star turned felon still believes she did nothing wrong and only entered a guilty plea to cut down on her prison sentence.

The tweet tied to Abby Lee’s Instagram is still in place. However, the Instam post itself has since been removed. Check out the evidence of Abby’s last hurrah below.

Today is going to be a tough day! Seems as though important facts were omitted from the case!… https://t.co/9HmqnRzcfu — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) July 12, 2017

Abby Lee was convicted after she pleaded guilty to hiding more than $700,000 in earnings when she filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011. She was also accused of trying to hide $120,000 while re-entering the U.S. from Australia by asking those traveling with her to put cash in their own luggage and not declare it.

Overall, Abby Lee was handed a light sentence for her crimes. The prosecution was pushing to give the former Dance Moms star two and a half years in prison. After all, she was charged on 20 counts of fraud and she admitted to hiding a lot of money.