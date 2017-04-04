Abby Lee Miller Pitches ‘Dance Moms’ Spin-Off After Leaving The Popular Show!

Although Abby Lee Miller has decided that it’s time to move on from Dance Moms after she was slammed by her ex-favorite student Maddie Ziegler, it turns out that Miller has other plans and they are pretty great!

Mini team dance mom Sari Lopez has revealed that Miller is trying to get a spin-off on another network!

“We met with Abby last night,” Areana’s mother revealed. “They’re pitching another show with the minis with another network.”

Lopez also added that the new show would only feature the mini team as the mothers from the junior team have always treated Miller “like trash.” Besides, she’s always wanted a show only with the minis, but the production team did not allow her to do it.

The Dance Moms star herself hinted another about a possible spin-off in a recent social media post.

“Lunch Meeting at The Beverly Hills Hotel! And I’m the first to arrive? That’s right eager to get started! #aldcminis #thebestisyettocome.”

As fans of the popular dance show already know, after seven seasons, Miller decided to quit because she did not have enough creative freedom and when she did she did not receive credit for it.

“For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail!”

The reality TV star wanted to assure the fans that she was not, in fact, feuding with the mothers and that she loved the kids very much but that she did have a problem with being disrespected by the producers “who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

Would you watch a Dance Moms spin-off with Miller as the teacher?