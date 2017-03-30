Abby Lee Miller Is Not A Big Cheryl Burke Fan, Slams ‘Dance Moms’ Producers

Abby Lee Miller was quick to share her thoughts on Cheryl Burke – the choreographer who will replace her in the last four episode of Dance Moms.

On Sunday, the controversial dance instructor shared a post on Instagram where she revealed that she had quit the Lifetime series because she was enriching the producers of the program who refused to pay for her concepts and ideas.

In a matter of hours, the network announced that Dancing With The Stars pro, Burke, would step in to help prepare Miller’s former students.

Wednesday afternoon, TMZ caught with the professional dancer in Los Angeles as she was heading to the studio with the young dancers and their mothers.

Burke declined to talk to TMZ, but the parents, who were present, said they were thrilled Miller was gone and had this to say about her replacement: “I think she’ll show up… and not complain…and not be on her phone the entire time she’s with our children.”

Last night, Miller had a very emotional interview with Inside Edition in the now empty studio, and she said that Burke would have to deal these a**-holes and satanic producers.

She said: “I am so happy that somebody else is going to get the experience of working with these a**-holes.”

Asked to share her thoughts on Burke, she said: “She’s skinny; she’s hot; I’m sure they’re going to fawn all over her.”

She went on to confess that Satan told her to leave the show and bashed the producers.

She said: “I’m part of the reason he gets a paycheck. I don’t want to make him one more dime. I don’t want to make any of them one more dime. I’ve had it!”

Some fans are not happy that Miller is gone.