Abby Lee Miller Hires Personal Prison Bodyguard Following Scary Fight With Inmate

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is not fitting in with the other inmates at the Federal Correction Institute. According to a source in prison, the 50-year-old had no choice but hire herself a personal jail bodyguard following her ugly fight last month.

The insider told us that Abby is paying a very feared woman in prison to follow her around everywhere and protect her, adding that the ad-hoc bodyguard is being paid in commissary credit.

In addition, it looks like Abby, who still spends most of her time crying in her cell, is acting like a reality TV diva even behind bars.

It turns out that even the harsh prison life couldn’t change the woman’s unpleasant personality.

The source explained that Miller is so self-absorbed that she insisted on watching herself on TV when the footage of her surrender aired.

This made some women really mad at her.

It is pretty obvious that, after getting into a huge argument with a fellow inmate, Miller really was in need of a guard to keep her safe from any aggression.

Abby Lee Miller was convicted on over twenty counts of fraud, earlier in the year.

A source previously revealed that the woman who verbally attacked the star was just sick and tired of her whining and crying sounds while in the multi room.

Despite the fact that the scuffle did not escalate into something more violent, the two women did cause a stir and counselors had to come to the scene.

When they arrived, however, the fight was already over.

Are you surprised Abby managed to get herself a bodyguard in prison?