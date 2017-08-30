FREE NEWSLETTER
Abby Lee Miller Hires Ghostwriter For Post-Prison Book

Nick Markus Posted On 08/30/2017
abby lee millerSource: eonline.com

It looks like the former Dance Moms star cannot let go of her fraudulent ways! According to new reports, Abby Lee Miller has got herself a ghostwriter to complete her autobiography after getting out of prison.

One source inside the prison claimed that ‘Abby’s been tipping off the writer with info while she has been in Victorville. She’s telling people that the book will be released as soon as she’s out.’

But is it right for her to have someone else pen her autobiography?

Fans of the hit show definitely know that the former dance teacher has been sentenced to one year and a day behind bars on fraud charges.

She is currently serving her time at FCI Victorville after being declared guilty in court by a Pennsylvania federal judge.

Insiders have revealed that the celeb is not getting used to the prison life and that she is always complaining and whining, annoying the other inmates who simply can’t stand her high and mightly behavior.

Apparently, she spends her days either crying in her cell or desperately changing channels in the multi-media room in search of news about her.

In addition, in order to protect herself from any violent attacks, the woman has reportedly hired a prison bodyguard to follow her every move and stand guard in front of her cell, so no one will mess with the celeb while she’s sleeping.

Do you believe Abby Lee Miller should pen her own autobiography?

