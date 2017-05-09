Abby Lee Miller Has No Allies – Her Legal Team Found Nobody To Testify For Her Good Character In Court

Abby Lee Miller’s mean teacher persona might cost the woman her freedom! Miller plead guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and faces up to 30 months behind bars.

As fans of Dance Moms may already know, yesterday was Abby’s court sentencing, and her defense team was unable to provide any testimonies from character witnesses.

The court will resume today, and Miller is expected to address the court herself.

Yesterday, Miller seemed to have a lot of enemies around her in the courtroom, waiting to get their revenge on the harsh dance teacher.

Not only did she have nobody to testify on her behalf, but dance moms enemies Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland were also present at the courthouse.

“Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing. They aren’t supporting Abby,” one social media post read.

As fans may remember, on season 4, Miller fought with Lukasik after the dance teacher called her daughter “washed up.”

The mother then took to social media to claim that Abby did not refer to the girl’s dance skills but in fact poked fun at her medical condition that makes her eye look lazy.

With Hyland, things were even worse – the two women got into a physical fight when the mother accused Miller of trying to replace her two daughters with another dancer.

Following their altercation, the police showed up and took Hyland into custody but she was not charged.

Now, thanks to her skill in making enemies, Miller was unable to find someone to testify in her favor.

Do you think Abby Lee Miller deserves to spend time behind bars?