Abby Lee Miller Goes On A Bizarre Social Media Rant On The Day Of Her Prison Check-In!

Abby Lee Miller is expected to report to the correctional facility today. But before starting her 366 days sentence behind bars, the reality TV star decided to say goodbye to her fans in a weird way.

The former Dance Moms celebrity took to social media to post a really bizarre rant that she later deleted.

‘Today is going to be a tough day. It seems as though relevant facts were omitted from the case! Just wanted to let the world know – moms and girls all made money – Lots of money! #Dancemoms.’

The photo she posted alongside the caption was of a check for $35,719.80, which she claims was forged with her signature

Abby also asked who M, M, and M is, because, the check dated October 7, 2015, was made out to the mystery corporation.

But after Miller finally deleted the confusing post, she had more to say about music company Jenga Productions.

The Dance Moms star claimed she paid Jenga $30,000 plus extras for ten songs and she only got two!

She asked them to give her money back as well as the extras she was entitled to.

‘You Canceled three meetings with my Atty! You have had a year to make this right; time is up!’ Abby added.

Meanwhile, Miller is expected to check in to jail today, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons could not yet confirm she surrendered.

Sources say she is expected to show up at 1 PM Pacific Time.

It seems like the reality TV star wanted to post one last rant on social media before going to jail for a year and a day.

But what is she talking about? I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out!