Abby Lee Miller Fuming After Being Denied Special Treatment In Prison – She Wanted Her Own Room And Chef-Cooked Meals!

Abby Lee Miller’s diva behavior has not disappeared in prison. We have learned that the Dance Moms star threw temper tantrums after she didn’t get her way. Apparently, the celeb wanted to have her own private chef to cook her meals and also, her own cell.

But after being denied the special treatment by the jail officials, the reality TV star was enraged.

‘Abby Lee was telling people that she was promised special meals and her own room. Obviously, she has gotten neither!’ a source from inside the prison explained.

Miller did manage to hire her own prison bodyguard to protect her from all the people she annoys in jail.

You may remember that not too long ago, the celeb, who will remain behind bars for a year and a day, was involved in a fight with a fellow inmate.

Fortunately, the whole thing ended before the guards showed up but it is safe to say no one really likes her.

The insider explained that the diva’s new bodyguard is being paid in commissary money not only to watch her cell and make sure people don’t mess with her but also to protect her in the multimedia room when she desperately changes channels in search of news about her.

However, soon, Miller may not have any time for TV channels surfing anymore as this week she will finally get a job assignment.

