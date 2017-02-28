Abby Lee Miller Flees To Mexico After Jail Sentencing Gets Postponed

Abby Lee Miller’s prison sentencing has been postponed for a few months and so, the Dance Moms star has decided to flee to Mexico in order to spend perhaps her remaining free time vacationing.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller did not leave without letting the officials know and in fact she did ask permission to travel to Merida, Mexico on March 2, and Cancun, Mexico on March 3rd through the 7th.

It was rumored before that the woman might leave to Mexico without requesting for permission in order to escape the sentencing but it turned out that she followed the legal protocol in order to not worsen her already sticky situation with the law.

However, although the court documents clearly state she was given authorization to leave the country, this will be the dancer’s final getaway.

Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled that aside from this time, “no further travel will be authorized prior to the sentencing.”

As fans of Dance Moms may already be aware, Miller’s sentencing was cancelled after the United States Attorney and Assistant United States Attorney “requested that the currently scheduled hearing date of February 24, 2017 be continued.”

Now, Miller’s final sentencing has been scheduled on the 8th and 9th of March.

In the past few months, Miller was out of the country a lot. She recently traveled to London for work and was there since February 16 up to the 21st.

The Dance Moms dance teacher and choreographer was accused of not reporting an international monetary transaction as well as of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016, accusations to which she pled guilty.

If convicted, Miller faces up to 30 months in prison.

Until then she is still allowed to film for Season 7B of Dance Moms.