Abby Lee Miller Flees The Country Just Days Before Court Decides Her Sentence!

Her only escape?

Advertisement

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller has decided to flee the country and go to London just a few days prior to finding out the court’s decision regarding her fraud charges trial. .

The 50 year old Miller has revealed via her personal Instagram account that she is traveling to London on February, the 19th.

“I’m hosting a Q&A so you can get all the dirt on Dance Moms,” Miller captioned a photo of the event details on Instagram.

Furthermore, she will also stop by Newcastle on Tuesday, February 21st to give fans “the scoop on TV’s Dance Moms! What’s real and what’s not!”

The trip out of the country comes only days before her final day of sentencing, which is on February 24th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As fans of Dance Moms already know, Abby Lee Miller has already plead guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June of last year. She now faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced.

Although it seems as if she’s had everything planned out for her trip to London, according to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller needs to get an approval from the court to leave the country and she is yet to do so.

Despite the legal problems, it looks like the star didn’t let anything stop her from letting loose and enjoying precious freedom that she may not have for a while after the court’s result comes in.

On February 9, she was also spotted at a Grammy party.

Advertisement

“She was hanging, talking to people, casually drinking,” an insider shared. “She was just enjoying herself.”