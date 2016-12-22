Abby Lee Miller Disses Everyone before her Jail Sentence

Abby Lee Miller is not only going to jail in January for fraud, but the Dance Mom’s felon is also going to have to pay $120,000!

The court papers prove that prosecutors are demanding the reality star pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting it.

“At the time of her plea, Miller consented to the entry of a forfeiture money judgment against her. The United States respectfully submits that the judgment should be in the amount of $120,000 which represents the funds involved in the offense,” read the motion.

Prosecutors also demand that the sum be paid on the day of her jailing.

As we previously reported, Miller plead guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June. Her punishment time may go up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on January 20, 2017.

While struggling with the law, Miller could not help but share her angst about Dance Moms on social media, where she ranted about what dissatisfied her with the show.

“Love this kid and love this mom,” Miller started, referring to student Daviana Fletcher getting cut from the team on the latest episode. “Just another example of producers destroying the show! I fought as hard as I could to keep her, how much fight does a person have in them?”

She also felt like criticizing her dancers for not performing as well as former member Maddie Ziegler.

“I spent the first 3 years of #Dancemoms fighting so that @maddieziegler would get the solos instead of the ones who couldn’t pick up or couldn’t remember,” she posted. “This young lady was/is definitely the right fit for the current team!”

However, just last week Abby posted another message that hinted Dance Moms would soon be canceled for good.

“Years of my life, seven seasons on TV in 130 Countries – I did my best for Lifetime and gave my all to the production of Dance Moms. Thank you for the many wonderful opportunities and the valuable lessons I learned.”