Abby Lee Miller Couldn’t Take “Being Manipulated, Disrespected And Used” On Dance Moms!

Abby Lee Miller has announced that she is quitting the hit show Dance Moms after 7 seasons, just weeks before her prison sentencing.

“I will no longer take part in Dance Moms,” Miller posted on Instagram

“For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – To no avail!”

“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful,” she explained.

But it looks like the production team of the show really got on her nerves!

“I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

As fans may already know, Miller’s decision to move on from the popular dance show came after her team members Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Cameron Bridges left the studio to compete with 8 Count Dance Academy under Chloe Lukasiak for the nationals.

Apparently, the feud with her junior team started after Miller left the show for three weeks. During that time, Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent had to take over.

But Miller’s unexpected return forced them to leave the team all of a sudden.

“Got to love she shows up with a list of what we can and can’t say after 3 weeks gone! This is what you want @lifetimetv [we’re] out,” Girard tweeted.

Perhaps the most know feud she’s been involved in lately is with former student, Maddie Ziegler who slammed Miller in her book The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir.

“I did a lot of crying in those early competitions,” Ziegler wrote.

Advertisement

All of the drama that has been surrounding the dance teacher came at a horrible time as Miller was tried and found guilty of fraud and she faces up to 30 months in prison.