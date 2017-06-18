FREE NEWSLETTER
Abby Lee Miller Caught On Date With Mystery Man, Having Fun Before Going To Jail!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/18/2017
abby lee millerSource: entertainmentdaily.com

Abby Lee Miller is getting ready for perhaps the hardest thing she’s ever had to experince– going to jail! But it seems like the former Dance Moms star is making the most of the time she still has a free woman and going out to party.

The reality TV star was recently caught by the paparazzi out and about in West Hollywood, and she wasn’t alone.

Abby was all smiles as she dined out with a mystery hunk.

abby lee miller parties with mystery man before going to jailSource: radaronline.com

As she left the restaurant, the man right behind her, Miller, who wore all-black, waved at the fans.

She looked really happy for the first time in quite some as she has feared the day she needs to serve her sentence for a year!

As fans may already be aware, Miller is set to go to prison in a couple of weeks because of fraud, but just for the night, she looked in high spirits, the mystery man managing to bring a smile on her face.

Abby has revealed that her last meal as a free citizen will be at Red Lobster where she would get her favorite cheesy biscuits.

Miller was sentenced at Pittsburgh Federal Court last month after hiding around $755,000 worth of earnings from the US Government.

The star previously described her prison sentence as something that feels unreal and opened up about her fears about doing time for a year and a day.

What do you think of Miller having fun with her hot mystery man despite the sentence looming over her head?

5 Comments

Carlie
06/19/2017 at 12:01 pm
Reply

Abby….. when to are in the midst of being bullied and intimidated in jail by all the thug ladies. Remember that feeling they leave you with are the same feelings the girls felt in your dance classes. Reflect upon that. You don’t have to bully and degrade to teach. Enjoy your stay missy!


Rosie
06/18/2017 at 12:24 pm
Reply

Okay. Ever heard of the words male escort? The only way she could get a date would be to buy one!


Kosher
06/18/2017 at 11:04 am
Reply

Let it be! Get over this!!! She’s going to jail! Ok Media has beat this to dead!!! No one cares about Abby anymore!


MadameMidlifeCrisis
06/18/2017 at 10:31 am
Reply

Let me fix your story for you;
Hammy Lee Miller rents twink for an evening escort to parade in front of paparazzi. Twink goes home to live in boyfriend & cries in his lap for 2 hours before bathing in tub full of Clorox & scrubbing self w/ Brillo pads.


Margo Mays
06/18/2017 at 9:04 am
Reply

They paid you to work not steal remember that for your next job 😂


