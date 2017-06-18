Abby Lee Miller Caught On Date With Mystery Man, Having Fun Before Going To Jail!

Abby Lee Miller is getting ready for perhaps the hardest thing she’s ever had to experince– going to jail! But it seems like the former Dance Moms star is making the most of the time she still has a free woman and going out to party.

The reality TV star was recently caught by the paparazzi out and about in West Hollywood, and she wasn’t alone.

Abby was all smiles as she dined out with a mystery hunk.

Source: radaronline.com

As she left the restaurant, the man right behind her, Miller, who wore all-black, waved at the fans.

She looked really happy for the first time in quite some as she has feared the day she needs to serve her sentence for a year!

As fans may already be aware, Miller is set to go to prison in a couple of weeks because of fraud, but just for the night, she looked in high spirits, the mystery man managing to bring a smile on her face.

Abby has revealed that her last meal as a free citizen will be at Red Lobster where she would get her favorite cheesy biscuits.

Miller was sentenced at Pittsburgh Federal Court last month after hiding around $755,000 worth of earnings from the US Government.

The star previously described her prison sentence as something that feels unreal and opened up about her fears about doing time for a year and a day.

