Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down During Her Last ‘Dance Moms’ Appearance Before Jail: ‘I Regret Everything!’

The reality TV star delivered her last goodbye before going to jail for a year! Abby Lee Miller had to say a final farewell to the show that made her famous – Dance Moms.

During an emotional last appearance on Dance Moms, the star broke down in tears, regretting the departure.

She said that she created livelihoods for so many children, but she was always aware everything would end one day.

With new team leader Cheryl Burke taking her spot on the hit show, tensions among the cast have reached new highs.

During one scene an angry Miller says she doesn’t need any of them and that she regrets everything!

As fans may already be aware, Abby Lee Miller was sentenced to one year and a day behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release.

She was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

The reality TV star pled guilty to failing to report an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets back in June of 2016.

‘I have spent so much time and so much energy making other people’s children stars. I do not have any children of my own. These were my kids, and I raised them like they were my kids. Would I like to learn a little about accounting? Yes. Would I like to learn Spanish? Yes. There are tons of haters out there, but I have to live with what I did, and I am taking responsibility,’ Miller recently said during her interview on Good Morning America.

Advertisement

What do you think about Miller’s meltdown and upcoming incarceration? Does she deserve to stay one year behind bars for her mistake?