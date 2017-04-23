Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down Before Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery: “This Is Crazy!”

According to new reports, Abby Lee Miller has decided to undergo weight loss surgery before finds out the final sentence of her fraud case.

Advertisement

Before she went for the gastric sleeve gastrectomy, the former Dance Moms star gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly. As fans may remember, Miller, quit the show amid her legal problems.

She opened up about her fears regarding the invasive surgery. Usually, about 80% of the stomach is removed during the surgery in order to feel less hungry and help with losing weight.

The star broke down just before entering the surgery room, unable to hide her fright.

“I’m scared. I’m nervous,” Miller admitted. She also has another reason to feel anxious, aside from her weight loss surgery as she is facing prison time in her international fraud case.

“There’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me,” the star added, referring to the fact that there was nobody by her side before the surgery.

She got into the hospital gown and cap and laid down on a table in the hospital as the doctors got ready for the surgery.

Miller went to Mexico earlier this year and now she is also undergoing weight loss surgery before learning her sentence.

When Miller decided to leave Dance Moms the fans were shocked to find out that the reason was not the cast but the show’s executives who were disrespectful and refused to give her credit for her choreos for years!

“Oh, this is crazy,” she exclaimed before going into surgery.

Back in 2015, it was rumored that Miller had undergone a secret lap-band procedure in order to help her go from a size 24 to a size 16. The reality TV star denied it, claiming she managed to lose weight only by dieting and exercising.

Advertisement

This time, however, despite being scared, she went for the surgery for a more permanent solution to her weight problem.