Abby Lee Miller Blames Producers For Her Weight Problems

Todd Malm Posted On 04/25/2017
Abby Lee Miller For NBC NewsSource: NBCNews.com

The 50-year-old reality TV star opened up in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight regarding some of the troubles she faced on the set of Dance Moms.

Abby said she still has some feelings of bitterness towards the producers of the show, whom she claimed are partially responsible for “keeping her overweight.”

According to Miller, “If (Abby) was trying to be vegan, (they would) hand me a hoagie or Italian sub from somewhere. I’m like, ‘What is this, lunch meat? I can’t eat this!”

The former star of Dance Mom’s said she is trying to be in better physical shape before her court date in May because of fraud charges.

The reality TV star explained, “I hate what I look like on TV, and I want to look better, and nothing makes the mothers more jealous. There’s your motivation. Payback’s a b—ch.”

Abby – who stated she was discouraged from getting plastic surgery while on the set of the show – decided, after her departure, she would be getting liposuction.

Before going into the surgery room, the former Dance Mom’s star said sadly, “there’s nobody freaking out if something happens to me.”

In March of this year, the dance instructor announced her resignation from the reality series in an Instagram post in which she accused creators of the Lifetime show of treating her poorly and abusing her emotionally.

In an interview with People Magazine after she left, the star said it was a long time coming for her, and nobody knew how angry she was.

Miller claimed she hasn’t heard from the network since quitting and said she “won’t be getting a silver watch sent to her overnight,” whatever that means.

When asked about if she would be going back to the show at some point she said, “never say never. It just sickens me when people get creative credit with our ideas.”

