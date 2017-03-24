Abby Lee Miller Betrayed By Her Entire Team Following Maddie Ziegler Feud!

After Maddie Ziegler turned against Abby Lee Miller, her current dance team followed in her footsteps and chose to compete with another studio at the Fierce National Dance Competition.

The competition is set to take place this weekend and Miller was left brokenhearted at her girls’ sudden and shocking betrayal.

Dance mom Holly Frazier recently posted a picture of Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Cameron Bridges at their new studio, captioning it: “An end of an era, the beginning of our future.”

Even worse for Miller is the fact that in the picture there was also former ALDC dancer Chloe Lukasiak, who, on the season finale stated that she will return to Dance Moms only if Abby will not be teaching anymore.

According to the official website, the dance competition is set to take place on Saturday, March 25 and it will be included in the Season 7 finale.

Now, fans have started speculating that the members left the ALDC in order to compete with 8 Count at nationals.

Fortunately, however, not all of the young students left Miller. Brynn Rumfallo posted a photo at the ALDC with students Lilliana Ketchman, Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes.

“Class tonight @aldcstudio. My little squad,” she tweeted.

According to social media posts, Miller left the team for almost a month, time during which Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent took over.

“On set with #DanceMoms stepping in for @therealabbylee tomorrow,” Nungent posted.

Apparently, Miller’s return started a feud because she acted like the boss, despite disappearing for three weeks.

Advertisement

“Got to love she shows up with a list of what we can and can’t say after 3 weeks gone! This is what you want @lifetimetv [we’re] out,” Girard tweeted.